Simon Sok

NOT TODAY

Simon Sok
Simon Sok
  • Save
NOT TODAY pins design
Download color palette

also, designed my 2nd pin. for all my bb who don't want to deal- just crawl bak in your sardine can and shout "NOT TODAY HUNNI, NOT TODAY"

Buy now: http://typopins.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Simon Sok
Simon Sok

More by Simon Sok

View profile
    • Like