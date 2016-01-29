Samuel Kraft ⭐️

Lil' Squiddy

Samuel Kraft ⭐️
Samuel Kraft ⭐️
  • Save
Lil' Squiddy squiddy happy squid
Download color palette

Friday fun! He's just so incredibly happy!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Samuel Kraft ⭐️
Samuel Kraft ⭐️

More by Samuel Kraft ⭐️

View profile
    • Like