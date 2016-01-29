Alexandre Ferreira

Album Cover band circle font red dark picture mountain valley stars gradient cover album
I don't usually do this kind of thing but a friend of mine asked me if I could do a cover for his upcoming album so I decided to give it a shot! :)

You can checkout Phil's FB page here: https://www.facebook.com/philwoodlandmusic/

Also if you like the photo you can check out the original here:
https://flic.kr/p/pFEg6L

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
