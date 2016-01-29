Anke de Kok

Graduation project: Democracy

Lots of kids think politics are boring and don't have a clue who they should vote for. Can you blame them?

These animations explain what political parties can do for young people, they certainly have something on their agenda that might be interesting for them.

Made at: AKV St Joost, 2012

More: https://www.behance.net/gallery/4438847/Afstudeerproject-Politiek-voor-jongeren

