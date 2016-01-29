Graduation project: Cyberchondria

Graduation project about cyberchondria: anxiety for diseases, caused by searching the web for a cure.

Explains what Google does in a simple way. Not everything you read is true, or in the right context. Google is just a way to find information, it's not a medical specialist.

Made at: AKV St Joost, 2012

More: https://www.behance.net/gallery/4438471/Afstudeerproject-Cyberchondrie