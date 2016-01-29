🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Good morning, friends!
I made a sticker set with my beloved poop cat a couple of years ago, and this is about 20% of them. Was meaning to upload it to Line, but then realised they charge people to use it and thought that was cheeky.
Sticker Mule is currently running a campaign, rebound their shot and get 10 free custom stickers - yay! I'm having a tweaked version of my pizza cat made.