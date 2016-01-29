Jenny Johannesson

Poop Cat

Jenny Johannesson
Jenny Johannesson
  • Save
Poop Cat vector funny sweet cute kitty cartoon illustrator stickers line cat poop sticker
Download color palette

Good morning, friends!

I made a sticker set with my beloved poop cat a couple of years ago, and this is about 20% of them. Was meaning to upload it to Line, but then realised they charge people to use it and thought that was cheeky.

Sticker Mule is currently running a campaign, rebound their shot and get 10 free custom stickers - yay! I'm having a tweaked version of my pizza cat made.

Dribbble free stickers for everyone stickermule still 2x
Rebound of
Free Custom Stickers For Everyone
By Sticker Mule
View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Jenny Johannesson
Jenny Johannesson
Freelance designer

More by Jenny Johannesson

View profile
    • Like