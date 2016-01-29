Cory Andres

Daily UI #007 Settings

Cory Andres
Cory Andres
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI #007 Settings snowboard ui 007 settings 007 100 ui ui challenge interface daily ui ux ui
Download color palette

Day 7: Create a Settings UI

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Cory Andres
Cory Andres
strategizing & designing for creative minded entrepreneurs.
Hire Me

More by Cory Andres

View profile
    • Like