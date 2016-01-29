Anke de Kok

Illustration 'The process of research'

This large illustration (555 x 2190mm) explains how research for your graduation project works. The pains, the gains, the struggles...

Made at: AKV St Joost, 2012

More: https://www.behance.net/gallery/2906825/Onderzoeksmodel

Posted on Jan 29, 2016
