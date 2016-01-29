Killian Dunne

Historical Biographies

Killian Dunne
Killian Dunne
  • Save
Historical Biographies pop up biography portrait old vintage history ux ui principle mobile animation ireland
Download color palette

Just messing around with Principle. A really amazing program.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Killian Dunne
Killian Dunne

More by Killian Dunne

View profile
    • Like