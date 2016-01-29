Anke de Kok

Naar de Kapper business cards

Anke de Kok
Anke de Kok
  • Save
Naar de Kapper business cards design graphic
Download color palette

This hairdresser in Utrecht always has very creative business cards, so I made a wide range of proposals, just using the concept of hair.

Made at: Taluut (internship), 2011

More:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/1952007/Visitekaartje-Naar-de-Kapper

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Anke de Kok
Anke de Kok
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anke de Kok

View profile
    • Like