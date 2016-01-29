as of late, i have been spending less time in the design world, and more time in the beer world. I’m trying to find a small balance of still making work, while pursuing a career in the beer industry. this week in my little, localized, beer world, it has been pretty cool. i passed my certified beer server exam, got to shadow/assist with a brew day at dangerous man brewing company, and got check out the new modist brewing space and chat with the crew there. this week has been a cool, small step in the direction i hope to go.