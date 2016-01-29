Pietro Piscitelli

Torcigliani Italic

Pietro Piscitelli
Pietro Piscitelli
  • Save
Torcigliani Italic handmade swashes elegant italic lettering calligraphy
Download color palette

Italic formal lettering

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Pietro Piscitelli
Pietro Piscitelli

More by Pietro Piscitelli

View profile
    • Like