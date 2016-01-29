Banu - A Blog Shop WordPress Theme

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Banu is a light and elegant theme tailored to be exceptional on all kinds of blogs. Not only its modern design is pleasing to the eyes, it packs in robust yet easy-to-use backend system all managed through advanced Theme Options.
Banu gives you the ability to let people actually read your content, instead of focusing on all the other stuff that’s going on their screen. With Banu, you won’t be distracted.
Banu was truly built with you in mind, with focus on ease and usability for the customer.
The theme is powered by the advanced theme options, which provides tons of options to manage and modify any aspect of the theme – it is well suited for both beginners with no coding knowledge and developers.