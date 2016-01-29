Gabor Jutasi - young

Farvel logo

Gabor Jutasi - young
Gabor Jutasi - young
  • Save
Farvel logo brand logo farvel
Download color palette

I developed two logo for the app called 'Farvel', this is the first one.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Gabor Jutasi - young
Gabor Jutasi - young
UI designer, team leader at Mito.

More by Gabor Jutasi - young

View profile
    • Like