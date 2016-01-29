Mahmud Fajar Rosyadi

Sporty Boy Game Sprites

Mahmud Fajar Rosyadi
Mahmud Fajar Rosyadi
  • Save
Sporty Boy Game Sprites ios android platform side scrolling endless runner adventure action boy cartoon character vector sprite sheets
Download color palette

Sporty Boy game sprites for side scrolling action adventure endless runner 2D mobile game.
The files included:
- Customizable Sporty Boy character spritesheet.
- Vector AICS and EPS10 files.
- Transparent PNG files.
- Animated GIF file samples.
You can get it here http://crtv.mk/g0Yny
Rate and comment more appreciated :)
Thank you.

Mahmud Fajar Rosyadi
Mahmud Fajar Rosyadi

More by Mahmud Fajar Rosyadi

View profile
    • Like