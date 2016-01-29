Ayoub kada

Day 066 - Rayne Longboards

Ayoub kada
Ayoub kada
Hire Me
  • Save
Day 066 - Rayne Longboards red daily interface web mobile design ui longboard rayne
Download color palette

Hey, Welcome to Daily UI for 100 days.
i will be Uploading a UI Everyday !
See you tomorrow :)

_________________

i was so Busy thats why i haven't uploaded any shots since 15 days i think, i am really so sorry for that, and i will do my best to finish the challenge :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2016
Ayoub kada
Ayoub kada
Crafting clean and user-friendly experiences.
Hire Me

More by Ayoub kada

View profile
    • Like