Sprocket 1.3 Search & Content POP Prototype

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an Android Studio capture of one of the early Sprocket POP tap-through prototypes simulating bicycle serial matching search and result content pages for bicycles and parts.
I used this prototype to get the team to understand the awesomeness we were building and tweak UI elements on the content pages. I found through user testing that in-card dividers made mechanics assume they could tap for more details when there were none and that the top search bar was difficult to learn.
Check out the Android app here!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en