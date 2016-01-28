Sprocket 1.3 Search & Content POP Prototype

This is an Android Studio capture of one of the early Sprocket POP tap-through prototypes simulating bicycle serial matching search and result content pages for bicycles and parts.

I used this prototype to get the team to understand the awesomeness we were building and tweak UI elements on the content pages. I found through user testing that in-card dividers made mechanics assume they could tap for more details when there were none and that the top search bar was difficult to learn.

Check out the Android app here!

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en