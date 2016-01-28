mariosmaselli

Spotify Widget Concept

Spotify Widget Concept codepen motion spotify adele music music player widget play ui ux interface shuffle
This is a widget for Spotify that I've made for fun, I really liked the concept and I received really good feedback, so I code it. You can check out the prototype version @Codepen so you can play with it. Hope you like it!

Jan 28, 2016
