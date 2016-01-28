Sprocket 1.3 Search Bar POP Prototype

This is an Android Studio capture of one of the early Sprocket POP prototypes I built when I was working out how search could work without text search functionality. In its current Play Store form its a green activity of bicycle manufacturer brands thats accessible through a search fab. Users can drill down through brand years and models to the bike page.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en