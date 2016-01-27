Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retrograhic

Sprocket 1.3 NavDrawer POP Prototype

Retrograhic
Sprocket 1.3 NavDrawer POP Prototype
This is an Android Studio capture of one of the Sprocket POP prototypes I built when I was working out a scalable long-term app navigation scheme. I used the prototypes to validate the design on contractors, friends and iPhone-using cyclists before committing to build it. My final decision was that a new app with little content did not need a navdrawer at the time.

Integrating a drawer is something I will look at again in a few builds as our reference library continues to grow beyond 52K bikes, +400 brands.

Get the ultimate bike info app on Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

