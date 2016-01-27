Sprocket 1.3 NavDrawer POP Prototype

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is an Android Studio capture of one of the Sprocket POP prototypes I built when I was working out a scalable long-term app navigation scheme. I used the prototypes to validate the design on contractors, friends and iPhone-using cyclists before committing to build it. My final decision was that a new app with little content did not need a navdrawer at the time.
Integrating a drawer is something I will look at again in a few builds as our reference library continues to grow beyond 52K bikes, +400 brands.
Get the ultimate bike info app on Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en