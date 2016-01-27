Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthew Stephens

Tennis App Data Visualization

Matthew Stephens
Matthew Stephens
Hire Me
  • Save
Tennis App Data Visualization highlights bug score visualization data app tennis
Tennis App Data Visualization highlights bug score visualization data app tennis
Download color palette
  1. new_cizr_ui_v2.png
  2. new_cizr_ui_v2_lg.png

Working on a new dark version of the Cizr UI. Timeline data visualization allows the user to jump to important points in the match. Size of the dot represents the significance of the event. Still a work in progress...

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2016
Matthew Stephens
Matthew Stephens
Experienced design leader. Co-Founder @ DeviantArt.
Hire Me

More by Matthew Stephens

View profile
    • Like