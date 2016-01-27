Final part of the illustrations made with Egor, here is the alert type. User can choose an alert type to create more easily his alert about his Company/Product, Competitor or Other …

Again these illustrations brings aid but must remain serious for our customers. Feel free to tell me if you think this is achieved!

Illustrations: @Egor Kosten

Art Direction: @Thomas Michel

