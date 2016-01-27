🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Final part of the illustrations made with Egor, here is the alert type. User can choose an alert type to create more easily his alert about his Company/Product, Competitor or Other …
Again these illustrations brings aid but must remain serious for our customers. Feel free to tell me if you think this is achieved!
Illustrations: @Egor Kosten
Art Direction: @Thomas Michel
