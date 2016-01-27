Thomas Michel
Alert Type
Final part of the illustrations made with Egor, here is the alert type. User can choose an alert type to create more easily his alert about his Company/Product, Competitor or Other …

Again these illustrations brings aid but must remain serious for our customers. Feel free to tell me if you think this is achieved!

Illustrations: @Egor Kosten
Art Direction: @Thomas Michel

👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.

Posted on Jan 27, 2016
