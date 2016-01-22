Jeremy Friedland
Facebook Design

Profile Picture Frames

Jeremy Friedland
Facebook Design
Jeremy Friedland for Facebook Design
  • Save
Profile Picture Frames photo ui ux profile expression facbook
Download color palette

Making profile pictures on Facebook more expressive with Profile Picture Frames.

https://medium.com/facebook-design/designing-a-more-expressive-profile-picture-f575841e0c74#.j2rwtl4w5

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Facebook Design
Facebook Design

More by Facebook Design

View profile
    • Like