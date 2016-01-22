Daniel

Aeroshrk simple modern type orange apparel animal icon brand logo shark aero aeroshrk
Final logo version with new brand color.
"Aeroshrk" is a brand formed from the original logo-idea. It's a clothing line and agency combined into one. Coming soon.

More informations here: http://aeroshrk.com

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
