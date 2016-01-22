Jonathan Rodriguez

Happy Snow Day!!

Happy Snow Day!! adobe illustrator personal work mail man mail box arkansas icons email mailbox snowing day snow illustration
Hello Dribbble Happy Snow Day!!

I’m very excited for this post “Happy Snow Day” where I live is really rare to snow. As you imagine from this post is all about a snow day for me and I was inspired to create something that illustrate just that to share with all of you.

I hope you guys like it.
Cheers!

