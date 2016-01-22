Leonardo Lohmann

KlibraRMN Logo

Leonardo Lohmann
Leonardo Lohmann
  • Save
KlibraRMN Logo segments dark polygon shape rock design visual vector logotype identity mark logo
Download color palette

Visual concept for a brazilian oil company app focused on geophysical research.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Leonardo Lohmann
Leonardo Lohmann

More by Leonardo Lohmann

View profile
    • Like