3D Head Turn

3D Head Turn loop 3d animation 2d animation head rig face rig character design animated gif character animation after effects fake 3d head turn 3d
Playing with fake 3D head turns & setting up simple facial rigs. This one has a single controller for the brows and eyes. Time remapping is used for the head turn.

Character by Justin Middendorp
Learn about turning faces here: https://vimeo.com/128609663

