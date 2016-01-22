Mohamed Fayaz

Vimeo Redesign - Logo Animation

Check out the full website animation on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/mfayax/vimeo-redesign

Didn't spend much time on designing or animating the logo, I just figured if I'm redesigning the website a new logo would suit it. (Y)

Vimeo redesign 01
Rebound of
Vimeo Redesign
By Mohamed Fayaz
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
