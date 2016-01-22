Crystal-Cai

Storyboard 2 for smartphone ROM

Crystal-Cai
Crystal-Cai
  • Save
Storyboard 2 for smartphone ROM wireframe storyboard scenario rom
Download color palette

previous work for Lenovo smartphone -
check more here
http://www.crystalcai-ux.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Crystal-Cai
Crystal-Cai

More by Crystal-Cai

View profile
    • Like