[WIP] Monogram

[WIP] Monogram l icon monogram branding personal branding
I've been angling more towards a monogram approach. This is the latest of many ideas and revisions.

Critiques and comments welcome (and encouraged)!

Rebound of
[WIP] lowmess Wordmark v2
By Alec Lomas
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
