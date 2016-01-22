Göran Filipson

Revolution Foods

Göran Filipson
Göran Filipson
  • Save
Revolution Foods web natural health field header diet food typography ui navigation button design
Download color palette

This project was a lot of fun, the coupon container followed you on scroll. I don't have the numbers but I believe it was a success.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Göran Filipson
Göran Filipson

More by Göran Filipson

View profile
    • Like