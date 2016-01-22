TGK Chill Pill Packaging

This is The Growing Kitchen's Recreational Chill Pill packaging. I had the pleasure of designing a whole family on the Recreational side as well as the Medical side. On each side there are three different kinds. Sativa being orange, Hybrid being blue, and Indica being purple. The main design was inspired by cubism art. The packaging has some awesome gloss varnishes on some of the triangles and any where on the packaging that has the TGK Green color.