My Back Porch

My Back Porch string lights nighttime porch home illustration
My back porch is dreamy, particularly with a glass of wine when the weather is fine. Right now, it's covered in snow (which is also dreamy), but I made this illustration during the summer to capture its cozy, nighttime vibe–a little oasis tucked in the middle of the city.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Director of Brand Experience at Foster Made

