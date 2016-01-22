Co-worker Cartoon Faces

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I enjoy trying to capture some defining trait that displays a little bit of someone's personality. Here's a collection of all my peeps at work. We've actually printed them out life size a few times. They made great blindfolds (I guess masks, really) during a piñata game.