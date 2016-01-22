Nina Jean Rogers

Co-worker Cartoon Faces

Nina Jean Rogers
Nina Jean Rogers
  • Save
Co-worker Cartoon Faces blue illustration cartoon faces
Download color palette

I enjoy trying to capture some defining trait that displays a little bit of someone's personality. Here's a collection of all my peeps at work. We've actually printed them out life size a few times. They made great blindfolds (I guess masks, really) during a piñata game.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Nina Jean Rogers
Nina Jean Rogers
Director of Brand Experience at Foster Made

More by Nina Jean Rogers

View profile
    • Like