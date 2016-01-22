Cory Say

Westfield Story Board

Westfield Story Board motion graphics paprazzi white black red fashion illustration concept
This was a proposed motion graphic storyboard concept for Westfield Malls. This would have been viewed in the Fulton Train station in New York.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
