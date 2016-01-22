Hunter Fitch

What's Up, Chuck?

shoe melting laces shoes illustration chuck taylor converse
An illustration for an upcoming shoe-based illustration project and wallpaper series. Praise the Chuck.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
