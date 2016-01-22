MICHAEL TALESE

Christmas As Usual - Sticker

Christmas As Usual - Sticker typography type slab serif bold designer red christmas sticker
A sticker series created to evoke holiday memories and incorporate the spirit in everyday experiences throughout the year.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
