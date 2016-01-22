Aaron Cheng

Pin is a small Bluetooth tracker that can be attached to keys (or just about anything) and be located via Bluetooth when you're close enough. Or you can mark current location by pressing the button on the device, which is helpful when you can't find your car in a huge parking lot.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
