Super CBD Chill Pill Packaging

Super CBD Chill Pill Packaging
I had the pleasure of designing The Growing Kitchen's new cannabis Chill Pill packaging. There are six different sku's - all being designed as part of family based on whether or not it's a Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid and also if it's Medical or Recreational. This one being on Recreational side and also being a Hybrid, it's designed with blue and black as the main colors. The main design was inspired by cubism art.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
