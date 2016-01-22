Super CBD Chill Pill Packaging

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had the pleasure of designing The Growing Kitchen's new cannabis Chill Pill packaging. There are six different sku's - all being designed as part of family based on whether or not it's a Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid and also if it's Medical or Recreational. This one being on Recreational side and also being a Hybrid, it's designed with blue and black as the main colors. The main design was inspired by cubism art.