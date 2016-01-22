Nina Jean Rogers

Agape Love Events Logo

Agape Love Events Logo
I made this logo for a friend's event planning business. It included hand lettering and even busting out the paint brushes for some watercolor.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Director of Brand Experience at Foster Made

