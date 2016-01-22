Ken Woodworth
Aten

Make It Pop - A52-02K

Ken Woodworth
Aten
Ken Woodworth for Aten
Hire Us
  • Save
Make It Pop - A52-02K aten atendesigngroup aten52 pop bubble aten52 challenge02
Download color palette

Challenge 2: Things said to designers
Who hasn't heard this one, amiright?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Aten
Aten
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Aten

View profile
    • Like