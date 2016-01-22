Alex Gennette

The Yule Log

The Yule Log illustration fire animation c4d yule time 3d
Over the holidays I was feeling festive and experimented with some fire animations based on functions. It's got an interesting flow to it ~ 🔥

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
