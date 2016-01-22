Prakhar Neel Sharma

Report Screen from concur app redesign

Report Screen from concur app redesign money receipts footer cards ui app report
report screen from concur app redesign phase. Doing redesign of the app to make it more edgy and user friendly

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
God is in the details. ✉️prakharsharma800@gmail{dot}com
