Aleksandra Paranchenko

Hello Dribbble!

Aleksandra Paranchenko
Aleksandra Paranchenko
  • Save
Hello Dribbble! debut character vector illustration girl
Download color palette

Hello everyone, this is my first shot on dribbble!
Thank you @AdamTao for the invite!
It's very cool to be part of this community!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Aleksandra Paranchenko
Aleksandra Paranchenko

More by Aleksandra Paranchenko

View profile
    • Like