Ergo Kiwi - A Knife For Creatives

Ergo Kiwi reached out to me to help with their Kickstarter Video. I wanted to tell the story about the origins of the Kiwi, and how the concept came about. Along with that I wanted people to understand why it would benefit them to have one of these for their next project.

I did not create the logo or the actual product. I storyboarded, shot, and edited the video. Which can be watched here ----------------------------------------------> https://vimeo.com/152515823