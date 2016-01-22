Ergo Kiwi - A Knife For Creatives

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Ergo Kiwi reached out to me to help with their Kickstarter Video. I wanted to tell the story about the origins of the Kiwi, and how the concept came about. Along with that I wanted people to understand why it would benefit them to have one of these for their next project.
I did not create the logo or the actual product. I storyboarded, shot, and edited the video. Which can be watched here ----------------------------------------------> https://vimeo.com/152515823