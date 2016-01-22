Max Heimberger

Grovo Color/ Lighting Study: Tints and Shades

Max Heimberger
Max Heimberger
  • Save
Grovo Color/ Lighting Study: Tints and Shades depth interactive shadow light primary color
Download color palette

Just messing around with some tint variations in a lighting experiment.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Max Heimberger
Max Heimberger

More by Max Heimberger

View profile
    • Like