Winston Scully

San Francisco - screen print

Winston Scully
Winston Scully
  • Save
San Francisco - screen print gold script poster screen print lettering brush
Download color palette

So it's official, I've finally made it out to SF! I'll be attending the Type@Cooper West program, and I'm beyond excited. Classes start Monday! These are some screen prints I whipped up to do some self promotion. If you're in the bay area, let's hang!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Winston Scully
Winston Scully

More by Winston Scully

View profile
    • Like