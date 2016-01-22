ADDITION logo mark

Hello guys!

This is my first shoot in Dribbble!

The business and concept:

ADDITION is an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) B2B (Business to Business) that provides high-quality, innovative and integrated, tube bending and end-forming solutions.

ADDITION is a company based in precision manufacturing equipment.

Logo Concept:

add (+) ADDITION + Tube Bending.

If you know any shape/form that is already in use or very similar, please let me know!

Any constructive feedback are welcome and appreciated!

Thanks!