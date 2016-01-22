Grain

Sky Light Center Media Kit (2016) - Table of Contents

Grain
Grain
Hire Us
  • Save
Sky Light Center Media Kit (2016) - Table of Contents booklet layout story photography editorial media kit identity hope community print
Download color palette

SLC’s media kit table of contents spread sets the aesthetic tone of the booklet using large expressive photos complimented by insightful decks and guiding headlines.

To learn more about the Sky Light Center or to view last year’s media kit, please visit http://skylightcenter.org/.

Grain
Grain
Hire Us

More by Grain

View profile
    • Like