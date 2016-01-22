Nina Jean Rogers

We've Moved! Announcement

Nina Jean Rogers
Nina Jean Rogers
  • Save
We've Moved! Announcement florida new home announcement illustration house
Download color palette

I made this illustration of my parents' new home for them to send out as a "we've moved" print announcement. I wound up liking the house as a standalone image (and it needed that sky for air to breathe!), so all the info–address and fun life updates–went on the back.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Nina Jean Rogers
Nina Jean Rogers
Director of Brand Experience at Foster Made

More by Nina Jean Rogers

View profile
    • Like